SOL Capital Management CO Cuts Stock Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,775 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,250 shares during the quarter. International Bancshares makes up approximately 2.2% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.42% of International Bancshares worth $11,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,706,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,299,000 after purchasing an additional 473,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,336,000 after purchasing an additional 89,531 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,299,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 523,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 496,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,029,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Shares of IBOC stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.10. 4,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,686. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.98. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.