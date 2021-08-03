SOL Capital Management CO Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,575 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 172.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 41.8% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.65. 256,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,485,418. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $91.20. The company has a market capitalization of $250.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock worth $447,896,000. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

