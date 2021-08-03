SOL Capital Management CO Has $9.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.21% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $9,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

NYSEARCA:MGV traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.49. 1,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,193. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.48 and a fifty-two week high of $102.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

