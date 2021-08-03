SOL Capital Management CO Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.3% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.56. 81,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,777. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.50. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

