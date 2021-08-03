SOL Capital Management CO Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $8,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

MGK traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,864. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $174.51 and a twelve month high of $243.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.79.

