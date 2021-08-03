SOL Capital Management CO Sells 1,110 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.2% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $419.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $407.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.