SOL Capital Management CO Sells 1,210 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,845,058,000 after purchasing an additional 590,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,535,702,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $964,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.19. The company had a trading volume of 165,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,865. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.82. The stock has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,201 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

