SOL Capital Management CO Sells 1,270 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. FIL Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 298,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $36,043,000 after acquiring an additional 195,122 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in American Express by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,462 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,921,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in American Express by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,040 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.34. The company had a trading volume of 218,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,554. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.82. The stock has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.31.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

