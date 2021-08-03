SOL Capital Management CO Sells 510 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,326,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 980.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after acquiring an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 10,682.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,026,000 after acquiring an additional 398,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,821,000 after acquiring an additional 334,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

FDX traded up $4.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.33. The company had a trading volume of 60,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,817. The company has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.20. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $168.53 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. FedEx’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

In other news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,991.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,762 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,204. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

