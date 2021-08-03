SOL Capital Management CO Sells 8,571 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,571 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.4% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 33.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 87,569 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 276.6% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after acquiring an additional 27,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 20.7% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.37. 1,419,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,174,660. The stock has a market cap of $328.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

