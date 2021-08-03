Solanium (SLIM) 1-Day Volume Tops $197,206.00

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Solanium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Solanium has traded 122.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Solanium has a market capitalization of $15.10 million and $197,206.00 worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Solanium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00045871 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00101659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00143824 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,294.54 or 0.99609122 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.21 or 0.00843303 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Solanium Coin Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Solanium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.