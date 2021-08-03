SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Position Lifted by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $39.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $297.40. 92,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,051. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.60 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $312.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.75.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total value of $2,730,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total transaction of $86,520.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,378. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

