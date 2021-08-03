SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

SEDG stock traded up $43.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.54. The stock had a trading volume of 38,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,051. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $162.60 and a twelve month high of $377.00.

SEDG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Johnson Rice raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.75.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total value of $86,520.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total value of $2,730,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,378. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

