SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Johnson Rice upgraded the stock from a hold rating to an accumulate rating. The stock had previously closed at $257.72, but opened at $287.33. Johnson Rice now has a $325.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $290.00. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $301.54, with a volume of 38,047 shares trading hands.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.75.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total value of $2,730,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,667 shares of company stock worth $7,421,378 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,174,000 after buying an additional 48,607 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 190,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,896,000 after acquiring an additional 21,805 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.85.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

