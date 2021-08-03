SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $360.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $300.00. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $312.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $327.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.35.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $257.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.94, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $162.60 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.85.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total value of $825,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,667 shares of company stock worth $7,421,378 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.