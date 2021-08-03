SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded to Accumulate by Johnson Rice

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by research analysts at Johnson Rice from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $325.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $290.00. Johnson Rice’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective (up from $322.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $257.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.85. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $162.60 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total transaction of $825,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,667 shares of company stock worth $7,421,378 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

