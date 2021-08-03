SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $368.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $322.00 to $368.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SEDG. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.75.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $36.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.63. 73,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,051. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $162.60 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 125.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total value of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,378. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.