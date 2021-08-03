SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases Earnings Results

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.40 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. SolarWinds updated its Q3 guidance to $0.27 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.270-$0.270 EPS.

Shares of SWI stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.64. The stock had a trading volume of 833,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,198. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.32.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarWinds presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.91.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

