Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Jack W. Schuler Sells 12,818 Shares

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 12,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $26,405.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SLNO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,579. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $82.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.45. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $3.36.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 26,971 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30,576 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

