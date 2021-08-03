SoMee.Social Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $100.00 (ONG)

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One SoMee.Social coin can now be bought for about $0.0402 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SoMee.Social has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. SoMee.Social has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and $100.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SoMee.Social Coin Profile

SoMee.Social (ONG) is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 80,669,396 coins and its circulating supply is 80,654,207 coins. The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . The official website for SoMee.Social is somee.social . The official message board for SoMee.Social is medium.com/@onG.Social

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

SoMee.Social Coin Trading

