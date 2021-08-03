SonoCoin (SONO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.84 Million

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, SonoCoin has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One SonoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SonoCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $73,837.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00045882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00103150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00145201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,905.66 or 1.00059964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.80 or 0.00849466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SonoCoin Profile

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SonoCoin is sonocoin.io . SonoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sonocoin

Buying and Selling SonoCoin

