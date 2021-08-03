Sora Validator Token Achieves Market Cap of $266,288.46 (VAL)

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Sora Validator Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00002021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sora Validator Token has a market cap of $266,288.46 and $289,299.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sora Validator Token has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,214.04 or 1.00179443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00032100 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00071757 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000783 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011272 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Sora Validator Token Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

