Sorrento Therapeutics’ (SRNE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 267.20% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,442,799. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.04% and a negative return on equity of 133.68%. The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 13.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

