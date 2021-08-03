Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.55 Million

Analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will announce $26.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $27.10 million. Sotherly Hotels posted sales of $5.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 401.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year sales of $113.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $121.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $184.10 million, with estimates ranging from $183.00 million to $185.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sotherly Hotels.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.38% and a negative net margin of 77.99%.

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 27,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $105,667.10. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.26. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.