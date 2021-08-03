Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Given a C$0.42 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) has been given a C$0.42 price target by stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 110.00% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of SMP stock traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 19,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,158. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.18 million and a PE ratio of 6.90. Southern Empire Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$0.87.

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold deposits in North America. It has an option to acquire 75% interest in the Oro Cruz Property covering 2,160 hectares located in the Cargo Muchacho mountains of Imperial County, southeast California. The company also owns an 85% interest in the Eastgate Gold Project with 101 unpatented BLM lode mining claims covering 817 hectares located in Churchill County, Nevada.

