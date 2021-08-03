Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Stock Position Cut by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWX. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at about $9,439,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,665,000 after buying an additional 34,218 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 52.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 8.3% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 53.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SWX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

NYSE SWX opened at $71.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.18. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $75.00.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

