Southwestern Energy (SWN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN):
- 7/27/2021 – Southwestern Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/26/2021 – Southwestern Energy was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $4.86 price target on the stock.
- 7/26/2021 – Southwestern Energy was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating.
- 7/22/2021 – Southwestern Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.00.
- 7/13/2021 – Southwestern Energy was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $6.00.
- 6/18/2021 – Southwestern Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/8/2021 – Southwestern Energy was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $6.75.
Shares of NYSE SWN traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.51. 41,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,895,414. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.45. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.
Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,860,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
