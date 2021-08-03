Southwestern Energy (SWN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN):

7/27/2021 – Southwestern Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Southwestern Energy was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $4.86 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Southwestern Energy was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating.

7/22/2021 – Southwestern Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.00.

7/13/2021 – Southwestern Energy was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $6.00.

6/18/2021 – Southwestern Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Southwestern Energy was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $6.75.

Shares of NYSE SWN traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.51. 41,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,895,414. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.45. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $487,547 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,860,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

