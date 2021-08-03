Spaceswap (MILK2) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $49,013.00

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. Spaceswap has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spaceswap coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00045950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00103208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00145432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,060.84 or 1.00142973 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $322.29 or 0.00847994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi . The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spaceswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spaceswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

