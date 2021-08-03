Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Trading Down 7.4%

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF)’s share price traded down 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Spark Power Group from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

