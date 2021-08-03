Sparkle Loyalty 24 Hour Volume Reaches $416.00 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a market cap of $24,701.59 and $416.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

Sparkle Loyalty is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,014,300 coins. The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

