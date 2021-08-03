SparkPoint Fuel Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0588 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $344,747.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00045438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00100639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00141303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,564.77 or 1.00065629 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.52 or 0.00844651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

