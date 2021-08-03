SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by Pacific Asset Management LLC

Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 16.4% of Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $17,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.23. 346,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,181,608. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.49. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $110.10.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

