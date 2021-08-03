SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Position Boosted by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 5.5% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $19,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $351.00. 733,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,097,566. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $261.41 and a 1-year high of $351.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.51.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

