SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Reduced by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 56,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $35,460,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.4% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.36. 217,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,494,015. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.03.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

