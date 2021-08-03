SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Purchased by Wealth CMT

Wealth CMT lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises about 8.9% of Wealth CMT’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wealth CMT owned about 0.76% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $13,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 296.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CWI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.01. 1,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,562. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.21. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

