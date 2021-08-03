SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MBND) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MBND)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.35. SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF shares last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 3,860 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MBND) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,669 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.24% of SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MBND)

Multiband Corporation provides contract installation services for the pay television industry (including satellite and broadband cable operators), Internet providers and retailers, voice, data and video services to residents of multi-dwelling units. It operates in three segments: Field Services (FS), where the Company provides installation services to pay television (satellite and broadband cable) providers, Internet providers and commercial customers; Multi-Dwelling Unit (MDU), where the Company bills voice, Internet and video services to subscribers as owner/operator and also acts as a master service operator for DIRECTV, receiving net cash payments for managing video subscribers through its network of system operators, and Engineering, Energy & Construction (EE&C) where the Company provides engineering and construction services for the wired and wireless telecommunications industry, including public safety networks.

