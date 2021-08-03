SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,559,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757,036 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,465,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,089 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 173.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,166,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,913 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 92.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,335,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 42,244.6% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,521,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $39.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,249. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.78.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

