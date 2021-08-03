SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 179.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,828 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.55% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 169,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 24,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

Shares of EWX opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.61. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.