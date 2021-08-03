SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Position Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 69.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 103,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 42,616 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 791.9% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 195,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after buying an additional 56,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 324.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 40,935 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.49.

