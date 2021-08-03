SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 324.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,935 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNR. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 114,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 842.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 59,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after acquiring an additional 61,023 shares during the last quarter.

GNR opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $57.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.49.

