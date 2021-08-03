Spectrecoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00056018 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00033099 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.87 or 0.00259773 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00034354 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

