Spectris (LON:SXS) Given New GBX 4,100 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,640 ($47.56) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,645 ($47.62) to GBX 3,920 ($51.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

SXS stock traded up GBX 62 ($0.81) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,699 ($48.33). The stock had a trading volume of 347,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,023. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9,677.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The company has a market capitalization of £4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.36. Spectris has a twelve month low of GBX 2,347 ($30.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,702 ($48.37).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

