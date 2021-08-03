Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.65

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

