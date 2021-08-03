Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.65

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.71.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

