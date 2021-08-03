Spectrum Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,325.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Spectrum has a total market cap of $29,594.12 and approximately $6,325.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.31 or 0.00361994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007825 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000684 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

