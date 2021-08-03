Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,309 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.15% of Spero Therapeutics worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,776,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,152,000 after acquiring an additional 44,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1,082.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 248,326 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 54,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 57,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 498.66% and a negative return on equity of 65.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Spero Therapeutics Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

