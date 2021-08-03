Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Up 20.4% in July

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 750,800 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 623,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the second quarter worth $2,362,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ANY opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.51. Sphere 3D has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.07.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

