Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$49.18.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOY. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$47.83 on Tuesday. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$22.75 and a 12 month high of C$49.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 52.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$44.63.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$400.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$331.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Spin Master will post 1.6799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

