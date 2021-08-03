Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.96

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$48.96 and last traded at C$48.71, with a volume of 62136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.78.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Spin Master to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.18.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of C$4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$400.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$331.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spin Master Corp. will post 1.6810499 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Company Profile (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

