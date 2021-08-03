Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 200.17 ($2.62).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Spire Healthcare Group stock opened at GBX 228.50 ($2.99) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 237.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Spire Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of GBX 72.60 ($0.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 270 ($3.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £916.48 million and a PE ratio of -3.80.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

